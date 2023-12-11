Brazil's Hapvida CFO resigns, moves to board seat

Adds CEO name in paragraph 1, more details on resignation in paragraph 3

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Brazilian healthcare firm Hapvida HAPV3.SA, Mauricio Fernandes Teixeira, will resign from his position effective Dec. 31 and take a seat on the company's board, it said on Monday.

The firm appointed its current director of capital markets, Luccas Augusto Adib, to take over the position on an interim basis, according to a securities filing.

Teixeira, who joined Hapvida in 2017, will join the company's board, replaceing Geraldo Luciano Mattos Junior, who resigned from the board on Monday, the company said, adding that Teixeira will support Adib during the role transition.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.