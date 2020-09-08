Brazil's Hapvida announces multiple acquisitions, including $279 mln Promed deal

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida HAPV3.SAhas agreed to buy multiple assets, including three hospital facilities and seven clinics owned by Minas Gerais-based Promed, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The total value of the Promed deal will cost Hapvida 1.5 billion reais ($279 million), the filing said. It will assume 500 million reais of debt, pay 500 million reais in cash and the remaining 500 million will be paid via shares, the filing added.

Hapvida also signed a lease agreement to run the Sinhá Junqueira maternity and children's hospital, in the interior of São Paulo state. The hospital will receive 11 million reais in investments to expand and modernize its capacity, Hapvida said.

Hapvida also signed a letter of intent to acquire a portfolio comprised of 18,000 healthcare customers from Samedh -Multi Saúde –Assistência Médica. The value of that transaction is 20 million reais, Hapvida said.

($1 = 5.38 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano, editing by Louise Heavens)

