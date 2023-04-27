Brazil's Haddad warns against high interest rates, cenbank still concerned about inflation

Adds details

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Ahead of Brazil's next monetary policy decision, the Finance Minister expressed apprehension on Thursday about the economic impact of high interest rates, while the central bank's chief continued to emphasize inflation concerns.

Speaking at a Senate debate session on interest rates, inflation, and economic growth, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad warned that failure to integrate the country's monetary and fiscal policies would create "a lot of difficulty" in achieving the Brazilian economy's needs.

"If the economy continues to slow down for reasons related to monetary policy, we are going to have fiscal problems because the tax revenue will be impacted," he said.

Haddad said that the government has taken tough decisions to ensure public account sustainability but stressed that harmonizing policies is "absolutely essential."

The leftist government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pushed for lower borrowing costs to boost economic growth, while the central bank has maintained its benchmark interest rate at a six-year high of 13.75% since September, signaling for monetary easing to kick off.

The bank's rate-setting committee is scheduled to meet between 2-3 May.

Speaking at the same event as the Finance Minister, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto stated that the credit slowdown, which he described as part of the bank's job to control inflation, is in line with expectations and that GDP has recently recovered above pre-pandemic levels.

Campos Neto noted that short-term inflation has decreased slowly while core inflation remains high.

"Our diagnosis is that inflation is not supply inflation, and therefore it needs the work being done," he said.

He acknowledged the government has "walked in the right direction" but reinforced the need to persist in controlling inflation, arguing that "you cannot achieve social stability with uncontrolled inflation."

