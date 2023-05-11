News & Insights

Brazil's Haddad wants to see greater use of local currencies in bilateral trade

May 11, 2023 — 03:36 am EDT

Written by Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

NIIGATA, Japan, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Thursday called for greater use of local currencies in bilateral trade versus the U.S. dollar.

Asked about comments by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in which he expressed support for an alternative to the U.S. dollar for trade in certain circumstances including within South America, Haddad said he agreed that the use of local currencies should be encouraged.

"To have a bilateral relationship or deal with other countries, we shouldn't necessarily have to use a third currency," Haddad told reporters after a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. "Therefore the use of local currencies should be more encouraged."

