Brazil's Haddad wants to discuss tax reform, new fiscal framework from April

BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday he would like discuss with Congress tax reform and the country's new fiscal framework from April.

Speaking in a live broadcast hosted by the Brasil 247 news website, he said that the National Monetary Council - Brazil's highest economic policy body - would be composed of him, central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto and Planning Minister Simone Tebet.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Editing by Louise Heavens)

