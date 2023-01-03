US Markets

Brazil's Haddad wants to discuss tax reform, new fiscal framework from April

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

January 03, 2023 — 06:25 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday he would like discuss with Congress tax reform and the country's new fiscal framework from April.

Speaking in a live broadcast hosted by the Brasil 247 news website, he said that the National Monetary Council - Brazil's highest economic policy body - would be composed of him, central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto and Planning Minister Simone Tebet.

