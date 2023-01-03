Brazil's Haddad to discuss fiscal framework from April, criticizes high rates

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The discussion on Brazil's new fiscal framework, seen as crucial to putting public accounts on a sustainable path, should start in April, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday, criticizing the country's high interest rates.

Speaking on the Brasil 247 news website, Haddad said he wants to start talks with Congress at the end of April on the new fiscal rule that will replace a constitutionally-mandated spending ceiling.

Markets eagerly await the rule to offset the impact on the public debt of a 168 billion reais ($31.4 billion) spending package that new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva convinced Congress to approve in December to meet welfare campaign promises.

Haddad expects tax reform discussions will also begin in April, noting that the new government wants to change taxes on consumption first, with the establishment of a VAT (value-added tax).

The minister classified the economy's state as "completely anomalous" with basic interest rates that remain high at 13.75% despite the improvement in inflation, which currently runs at 5.9%.

"It's comparatively low inflation and a real interest rate out of place for an economy that has already been slowing down," he said.

During the interview, Haddad said the government is not planning to have an exchange rate target.

He said his team would begin discussions with state-run banks Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA and Caixa to design a broad renegotiation program for families.

Haddad said the government should rely, if possible, on private banks in this program that will include company debts at a second stage.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

