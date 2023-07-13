News & Insights

Brazil's Haddad sees room for rate cut of more than 25bps

July 13, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday he sees room for the central bank to cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at its next meeting in August.

"Everyone is expecting a rate cut," Haddad said in an interview with RedeTV journalist Kennedy Alencar, noting the hot topic now is how big the cut will be. (Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Editing by Steven Grattan) ((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;)) Keywords: BRAZIL ECONOMY/ (URGENT)

