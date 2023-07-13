Brazil's Haddad sees room for rate cut of more than 25bps

BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday he sees room for the central bank to cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at its next meeting in August.

"Everyone is expecting a rate cut," Haddad said in an interview with RedeTV journalist Kennedy Alencar, noting the hot topic now is how big the cut will be. (Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Editing by Steven Grattan) ((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;)) Keywords: BRAZIL ECONOMY/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.