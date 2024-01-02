Brazil's Haddad says interest rates could be 100 bps lower

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Fernando Haddad believes Brazil's benchmark interest rate could be a full percentage point below the current 11.75%, he said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

The central bank in Latin America's largest economy kicked off a monetary easing cycle in August after holding rates at a six-year high of 13.75% for nearly a year. Policymakers have now delivered four 50-basis-point rate cuts and signaled further reductions of the same magnitude in their next two meetings.

Haddad had previously said he thought interest rate cuts should have started earlier as consumer prices cooled, but acknowledged in the interview that there was some divergence about it at the central bank.

"There was a technical divergence about when to start the cuts," Haddad told newspaper O Globo. "I believe the (key) Selic rate could have been 1 point below its current level."

The finance minister signaled that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva no longer had issues with central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto, whom he harshly criticized early last year for high interest rates.

The first meeting between Lula and Campos Neto in December 2022 was "not good," Haddad said, ahead of the leftist leader's third non-consecutive term, but a second encounter late last year was "very good," he added.

Campos Neto, whose term ends this year, was appointed to head the central bank by far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost to Lula in the 2022 election.

Haddad, who ran for president in 2018 against Bolsonaro while Lula was in jail on corruption charges that were later annulled, said he believed the 78-year-old Lula would seek re-election in 2026.

"That is not debatable," he said, adding that the Workers Party should start thinking about Lula's eventual successor. In 2022, Lula said he would not seek re-election, but he has since given signs of changing his mind.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Mark Potter)

