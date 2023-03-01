Brazil's Haddad says interest rate level is country's main issue

BRASILIA, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday that the benchmark interest rate, currently at a six-year high of 13.75%, is the country's main issue, mentioning a credit problem.

In an interview with the news portal UOL, he reinforced that the government's tax resumption on fuels helps the scenario for policymakers to cut rates, but added that the decision is up to the central bank.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

