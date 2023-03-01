US Markets

Brazil's Haddad says interest rate level is country's main issue

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

March 01, 2023 — 08:18 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday that the benchmark interest rate, currently at a six-year high of 13.75%, is the country's main issue, mentioning a credit problem.

In an interview with the news portal UOL, he reinforced that the government's tax resumption on fuels helps the scenario for policymakers to cut rates, but added that the decision is up to the central bank.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.