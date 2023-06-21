Brazil's Haddad says full focus is on approving tax reform

Adds quote, remarks by lower house and senate heads

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday his team's focus for the next two weeks will be "exclusively" on getting a proposed tax reform approved by the lower house, a move he believes could happen by July 10.

"It is a very special time for the economy," Haddad told a seminar hosted by industry group CNI. "If we keep taking the right steps, including the tax reform, we can enter a phase of sustainable growth."

Participating in the same panel, lower house Speaker Arthur Lira and Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco reiterated their support for the reform, saying discussions on the topic are mature enough for Congress to pass it.

