Brazil's Haddad says fiscal framework will be announced this week

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

March 28, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that the highly anticipated fiscal framework of the new government will be announced this week, following a concluding meeting on the matter with Chief of Staff Rui Costa on Wednesday.

"It will be a concluding meeting about the framework and therefore this week we will release it," he told reporters at the ministry building.

This new framework is seen as essential to addressing fiscal issues, especially after Lula secured congressional approval for a multi-billion-real package that bypasses the constitutional spending cap to boost social spending and fulfill campaign promises.

