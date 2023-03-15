Brazil's Haddad says fiscal framework proposal is 'at presidential palace'

(Adds Haddad's remarks, changes dateline, previous SAO PAULO)

BRASILIA, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday his proposal for a new fiscal framework was now "at the presidential palace," but did not provide further details.

His remarks to reporters in Brasilia came after CNN Brasil reported he had delivered the framework to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a key step for the proposal to go forward as Haddad previously said Lula would have the final word on it.

CNN said Haddad's team would now make a formal, detailed presentation of the proposal to Lula, which is expected to happen by the end of next week, before the leftist leader is due to visit China.

Haddad on Tuesday presented the proposal to Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and said Alckmin had a "very good" reaction to the plan.

