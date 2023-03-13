Brazil's Haddad says fiscal framework more important than any inflation discussion

Adds details

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that getting a new fiscal framework right would have a much more important impact on the economy than the discussion about inflation targets.

Speaking at an event hosted by Brazilian newspapers O Globo and Valor Economico, Haddad said he intended to present the framework to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva this week.

"If we get the fiscal framework right, this has a much more important impact (than the discussion of inflation targets)," he said, when asked about possible changes to inflation targets.

He also said Brazil had room to cut interest rates that the rest of the world did not, in the light of recent government measures.

"If we harmonize fiscal and monetary policy, we can anchor and navigate rough international seas," he said, after acknowledging challenges after the banking crisis in the U.S. threatened by the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O.

Haddad said he has been talking to Brazilian central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto about the topic and that it was still not clear whether the bank would have to take any action due to the effects of the episode on emerging economies.

Haddad said that other countries adopting an inflation target system did not consider the calendar from January to December for that purpose, as Brazil does. He pointed out that the central bank has been conducting internal technical debates on the topic for two years.

The minister also predicted that a tax reform on consumption would finish being voted on by October, reinforcing that the government foresees a neutral result for tax revenue with its approval.

He stated that the reform would give the country a much greater horizon of sustainability, in addition to legal security, eliminating arbitrary exemptions.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alison Williams)

