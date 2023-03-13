US Markets
SIVB

Brazil's Haddad says fiscal framework more important than any inflation discussion

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

March 13, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Adds details

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that getting a new fiscal framework right would have a much more important impact on the economy than the discussion about inflation targets.

Speaking at an event hosted by Brazilian newspapers O Globo and Valor Economico, Haddad said he intended to present the framework to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva this week.

"If we get the fiscal framework right, this has a much more important impact (than the discussion of inflation targets)," he said, when asked about possible changes to inflation targets.

He also said Brazil had room to cut interest rates that the rest of the world did not, in the light of recent government measures.

"If we harmonize fiscal and monetary policy, we can anchor and navigate rough international seas," he said, after acknowledging challenges after the banking crisis in the U.S. threatened by the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O.

Haddad said he has been talking to Brazilian central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto about the topic and that it was still not clear whether the bank would have to take any action due to the effects of the episode on emerging economies.

Haddad said that other countries adopting an inflation target system did not consider the calendar from January to December for that purpose, as Brazil does. He pointed out that the central bank has been conducting internal technical debates on the topic for two years.

The minister also predicted that a tax reform on consumption would finish being voted on by October, reinforcing that the government foresees a neutral result for tax revenue with its approval.

He stated that the reform would give the country a much greater horizon of sustainability, in addition to legal security, eliminating arbitrary exemptions.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alison Williams)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIVB
SBNY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.