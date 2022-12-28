US Markets

Brazil's Haddad says effort to join OECD will be revisited by Lula

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

December 28, 2022 — 12:21 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming finance minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday that the effort to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is a government decision leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will revisit.

At a brief news conference, he also announced Tatiana Rosito, a diplomat and consultant at the New Development Bank (NDB), as his future international affairs secretary.

