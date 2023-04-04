Brazil's Haddad says dialogue with central bank is on course despite challenges

BRASILIA, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's finance minister, Fernando Haddad, said on Tuesday that the dialogue with the central bank is ongoing in a "challenging scenario" due to the bank's formal autonomy.

Speaking virtually at an event hosted by Bradesco BBI, he expressed confidence that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's new government will manage to stabilize macroeconomic indicators, allowing for "monetary policy consistent with fiscal policy."

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.