Brazil's Haddad says dialogue with central bank is on course despite challenges

April 04, 2023 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's finance minister, Fernando Haddad, said on Tuesday that the dialogue with the central bank is ongoing in a "challenging scenario" due to the bank's formal autonomy.

Speaking virtually at an event hosted by Bradesco BBI, he expressed confidence that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's new government will manage to stabilize macroeconomic indicators, allowing for "monetary policy consistent with fiscal policy."

