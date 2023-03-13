US Markets

Brazil's Haddad predicts tax reform to be voted on by October

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

March 13, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad predicted on Monday that a tax reform on consumption will finish being voted on by October, reinforcing that the government foresees a neutral result for tax revenue with its approval.

Speaking at an event hosted by Brazilian newspapers O Globo and Valor Economico, he stated that the reform will give the country a much greater horizon of sustainability, in addition to legal security, eliminating arbitrary exemptions. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;)) Keywords: BRAZIL ECONOMY/HADDAD (URGENT)

