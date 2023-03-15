US Markets

Brazil's Haddad delivers fiscal framework proposal to Lula -report

March 15, 2023 — 11:19 am EDT

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Wednesday delivered his proposal for a new fiscal framework to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, CNN Brasil reported.

Haddad has previously said the proposal would only go forward after Lula's analysis, as the president will give the final word on it.

