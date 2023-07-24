Brazil's Haddad confirms plan to alter tax model for shareholder payouts

Adds context in paragraph 3, statement from banking federation in paragraphs 5-6

BRASILIA, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad confirmed on Monday that the government is preparing changes to the shareholder payment instrument "interest on equity" (JCP), which enables companies to deduct payouts from their corporate tax obligations.

Reuters reported last week that the measure was part of a package of revenue-increasing initiatives being prepared by the finance ministry to be submitted to Congress alongside the 2024 budget bill, which must be sent to lawmakers by the end of August.

The measures could include ending the JCP payments, sources told Reuters.

"It is one of the measures being developed by the Finance (Ministry)," Haddad told journalists.

Brazilian banking federation Febraban said that ending shareholder payouts through JCP or imposing a tax on dividends without any countermeasure "would translate into a significant increase in the tax burden on companies and their shareholders in all sectors of the economy."

This would imply "higher credit costs for banks and higher interest rates for borrowers, households and businesses," Febraban said in a statement.

Haddad also said on Monday that the government's proposal for the taxation of online sports betting is well-developed and currently under review at the office of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff.

He also announced that the government would allow companies in 2024 to deduct investments in machinery and equipment from their tax calculation base.

The move is estimated to have a fiscal impact ranging from 3 billion reais to 15 billion reais ($634 million-$3 billion), Haddad added.

($1 = 4.7297 reais)

