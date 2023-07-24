Brazil's Haddad confirms plan to alter tax model for shareholder payouts

BRASILIA, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad confirmed on Monday that the government is preparing changes to the shareholder payment instrument "interest on equity" (JCP), which enables companies to deduct payouts from their corporate tax obligations.

Reuters reported last week that the measure was part of a package of revenue-increasing initiatives being prepared by the finance ministry to be submitted to Congress alongside the 2024 budget bill, which must be sent to lawmakers by the end of August.

"It is one of the measures being developed by the Finance (Ministry)," he told journalists.

Haddad stated that the government's proposal for the taxation of online sports betting is well-developed and currently under review at the office of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff.

He also announced that the government would allow companies in 2024 to deduct investments in machinery and equipment from their tax calculation base. The move is estimated to have a fiscal impact ranging from 3 billion reais to 15 billion reais (($634 million-$3 billion), added the minister.

($1 = 4.7297 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

