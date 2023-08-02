News & Insights

Brazil's Haddad 'certain' c.bank will start cutting rates on Wednesday

August 02, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday he is "certain" the central bank will kick off a monetary easing cycle when it announces its next interest rate decision later in the day.

"There is an important room for interest rates to fall," Haddad said in a radio interview, echoing recurring calls from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government on the monetary authority to lower borrowing costs.

Haddad reiterated he thinks there is room for a 50-basis-point reduction as inflation continues to cool down in Latin America's largest economy, noting that Chile last week delivered a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point cut to 10.25%.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast the Brazilian central bank to announce on Wednesday a 25-basis-point interest rate cut to 13.50%.

However, expectations priced into the local rate curve still imply a probability of about 45% for a larger cut of 50 basis points BCBWATCH.

Brazil's central bank has conducted one of the world's most aggressive monetary tightening cycles in a bid to fight inflation, adding 1,175 basis points of hikes between March 2021 and August 2022, which took its key Selic rate to a six-year high of 13.75%.

Haddad acknowledged that efforts to bring down consumer prices have been successful, with 12-month inflation currently running close to the central bank's target of 3.25% for this year.

