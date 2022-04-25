US Markets

Brazil's Guedes tests positive for COVID-19

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled in-person appointments this week, the ministry said on Monday, adding that he is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms.

BRASILIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled in-person appointments this week, the ministry said on Monday, adding that he is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms.

Guedes, who was in the United States last week for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, kept his virtual meeting agenda and will remain isolated.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular