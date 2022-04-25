Brazil's Guedes tests positive for COVID-19

BRASILIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled in-person appointments this week, the ministry said on Monday, adding that he is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms.

Guedes, who was in the United States last week for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, kept his virtual meeting agenda and will remain isolated.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.