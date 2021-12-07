Brazil's Guedes sees 'tough' 2022 with high inflation, little growth

Adds comments on privatizations

BRASILIA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that 2022 will be "a tough year" for Brazil, with high inflation and a sharp deceleration in economic growth.

But he dismissed concerns about the country's fiscal sustainability.

Guedes said President Jair Bolsonaro has left oil company Petrobras out of the privatization program for his "first term" in office.

He said Petrobras like other state companies should all be sold to reduce Brazil's debt, using 80% of the proceeds, and the rest should be used in cash transfers to the poorest Brazilians.

Speaking at a conference on Brazil organized by Eurasia, the minister said he had wanted to privatize Petrobras, the country's largest company, but Bolsonaro did not authorize it.

He said the postal service and Eletrobras ELET6.SA, the largest utility in Latin America, will be privatized next year.

