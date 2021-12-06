Brazil's Guedes sees 2022 budget deficit fall to 0.5% of GDP

US Markets

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that the government's primary budget deficit will drop to 0.5% of GDP in 2022, down from 1% at the end of the year and much lower than the 10.5% deficit of 2020.

Guedes, speaking at a ministry event, said the government has knocked down the growth in spending on pensions, federal salaries and debt servicing that were "out of control," and also sought to stagger mounting court-ordered payments it was facing.

