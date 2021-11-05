US Markets

Brazil's Guedes sees 10% Mercosur tariff reduction in coming days

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that he expects Mercosur to announce in the next few days a 10% reduction on the common external tariffs of the South American trade bloc for the vast majority of goods and services.

Adds detail on tariff reduction, framework agreed last month

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that he expects Mercosur to announce in the next few days a 10% reduction on the common external tariffsof the South American trade bloc for the vast majority of goods and services.

Guedes, participating by video link at an event in Rio de Janeiro, said the reduction would apply for 87% of products and services.

Members of Mercosur, a common market formed by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, have for years discussed a tariff reduction to help increase trade between Mercosur countries and the rest of the world.

Last month, Argentina and Brazil agreed on a framework to reduce the tariff.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Brad Haynes and Chizu Nomiyama)

((stephen.eisenhammer@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7726;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular