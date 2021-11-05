Brazil's Guedes sees 10% Mercosur tariff reduction in coming days

Adds detail on tariff reduction, framework agreed last month

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that he expects Mercosur to announce in the next few days a 10% reduction on the common external tariffsof the South American trade bloc for the vast majority of goods and services.

Guedes, participating by video link at an event in Rio de Janeiro, said the reduction would apply for 87% of products and services.

Members of Mercosur, a common market formed by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, have for years discussed a tariff reduction to help increase trade between Mercosur countries and the rest of the world.

Last month, Argentina and Brazil agreed on a framework to reduce the tariff.

