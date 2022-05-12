US Markets

Brazil's Guedes says studies for privatization of Petrobras will be started

Marcela Ayres Reuters
BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday that he will request the Secretariat for Investments Partnerships Program to carry on studies for the privatization of the state-owned oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA.

The minister spoke to the press after meeting with the new Energy Minister Adolfo Sachsida to discuss the matter. Sachsida said on Wednesday that he would request these studies as his first act in office.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

