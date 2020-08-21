Brazil's Guedes says jobs figures point to 'V-shaped' economic rebound

BRASILIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy can post a 'V-shaped' recovery, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday, citing figures released earlier in the day that showed the strongest month of formal job growth for July in eight years. [nL1N2FN1EA[]

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Guedes said this was an "excellent signal" and that many recent forecast revisions suggest the economy will fall around 4% this year, about half of what several economists predicted at the start of the crisis.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever; editing by Diane Craft)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.