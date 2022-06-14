Brazil's Guedes says govt tax cuts allow prices not to be adjusted immediately

BRASILIA, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that tax reductions supported by the government allow prices not to be adjusted immediately, denying he had asked prices to be frozen while the country faces persistent inflation and President Jair Bolsonaro seeks re-election.

Speaking at the Brasil Investment Forum, the minister praised the Senate's approval of a bill that limits state taxes on fuel and energy. According to the minister, lower taxes give a "margin" for prices not to be readjusted "all the time" even when costs rise.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

