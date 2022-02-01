Brazil's Guedes says government considering diesel tax reduction

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is considering a constitutional amendment to let states and the federal government reduce fuel taxes, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, a move promoted by President Jair Bolsonaro to help tame price increases.

Addressing a seminar hosted by Credit Suisse by video link, Guedes said a reduction in diesel taxes was being carefully studied, but also said it made no sense for the government to subsidize gasoline while moving towards a green economy.

"We are studying this very sparingly, looking at exactly which taxes could be reduced moderately. It could be that one (tax reduction) on diesel could advance a little further," he said.

Guedes said tax revenues had grown structurally in Latin America's largest country, opening room for a slight tax decrease which could reach "10% to 20%".

In January, Bolsonaro said a constitutional amendment would allow the reduction or elimination of taxes on diesel, gasoline and ethanol, as well as electricity tariffs and cooking gas.

Fuel and power costs have sharply risen in the past year, helping to boost double-digit inflation and affecting Bolsonaro's popularity as he seeks reelection this year.

Guedes said that if elected to a second term, the government would seek to remove indexation rules that require it to automatically raise some budget expenditure.

He also said that in a second Bolsonaro term the government would continue to pursue a liberal economic agenda, based on private investment. He sought to contrast policy with that of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is currently leading in the polls and has defended an increase in investment and government spending.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Peter Graff)

