Brazil's Guedes says government considering diesel tax reduction

BRASILIA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that the government is considering proposing a constitutional amendment to enable state and federal governments to reduce fuel taxes without revenue compensation.

Virtually addressing a seminar hosted by Credit Suisse, he said a reduction to diesel taxes was being carefully studied.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

