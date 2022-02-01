US Markets

Brazil's Guedes says government considering diesel tax reduction

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that the government is considering proposing a constitutional amendment to enable state and federal governments to reduce fuel taxes without revenue compensation.

Virtually addressing a seminar hosted by Credit Suisse, he said a reduction to diesel taxes was being carefully studied.

