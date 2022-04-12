US Markets

Brazil's Guedes says EU-Mercosur trade agreement would ensure food and energy security

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that the European Union–Mercosur free trade agreement would guarantee food and energy security to the global community amid higher geopolitical risks and economic sanctions due to the war in Ukraine.

The EU and South American bloc Mercosur agreed on a free trade treaty in 2019, but it has yet to be signed. Some European countries have put the agreement in check alleging poor environmental governance by the Jair Bolsonaro administration.

