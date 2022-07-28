US Markets

Brazil's Guedes says country is recovering FX losses, economic outlook is 'comfortable'

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday that the Brazilian real is recovering losses against the dollar, and said he is "comfortable" with the outlook for the economy.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, he said the aid package approved by Congress, which will increase income transfers to the poorest until the year ends, will not pressure inflation, adding that the government is committed to fiscal balance.

