US Markets

Brazil's Guedes says central bank made wrong forecasts for not taking economic changes into account

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Monday said the central bank made wrong forecasts for activity for not realizing that the government had changed the economy, which began to attract a lot of private investment.

BRASILIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Monday said the central bank made wrong forecasts for activity for not realizing that the government had changed the economy, which began to attract a lot of private investment.

In an interview with Brazilian radio station Guaíba, he recalled the central bank had expressed concern about the fiscal picture last year, but stressed that he was the one worried about monetary policy at that time.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular