Brazil's Guedes says central bank made wrong forecasts for not taking economic changes into account

BRASILIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Monday said the central bank made wrong forecasts for activity for not realizing that the government had changed the economy, which began to attract a lot of private investment.

In an interview with Brazilian radio station Guaíba, he recalled the central bank had expressed concern about the fiscal picture last year, but stressed that he was the one worried about monetary policy at that time.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

