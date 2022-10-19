US Markets

Brazil's Guedes forecasts 4% annual growth for a decade if government platform continues

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

BRASILIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday predicted that the country could grow up to 4% annually for 10 straight years if the current liberal platform for the economy continues.

Guedes spoke at the Brasil Export Forum ahead of a presidential runoff on Oct. 30 between right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter)

