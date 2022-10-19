Brazil's Guedes forecasts 4% annual growth for a decade if current policies continue

Adds Guedes quote, background

BRASILIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday predicted that the country could grow up to 4% annually for 10 years if the current liberal platform for the economy continues.

Guedes spoke at the Brasil Export Forum ahead of a presidential runoff on Oct. 30 between right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The minister at recent public events has voiced his support for the re-election of Bolsonaro, who trails Lula in opinion polls, although the former president's lead has narrowed.

Guedes said the country now has "its own guaranteed growth dynamics," supported by the increase in private investment, while "there are people dreaming of returning to the previous mediocrity."

Under Bolsonaro, the Brazilian gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.2% in 2019, plummeted 3.9% in 2020 with the pandemic raging, and rebounded to 4.6% growth in 2021. The Economy Ministry expects a 2.7% expansion this year.

Without mentioning state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, Guedes stressed that the country should accelerate the pace of oil extraction, which means "not being a prisoner of monopoly and verticalized state-owned companies."

The minister also predicted that a tax reform already approved by the Lower House, creating a tax on dividends, will pass the Senate by the end of the year.

Bolsonaro's administration has said the reform will be the source of funding for a monthly benefit to low-income families of 600 reais ($113.64) next year under the Auxilio Brasil program, an important campaign promise.

The 2023 budget bill sent to Congress reduced the cash handout to 400 reais.

($1 = 5.2800 reais)

