Brazil's Guedes forecasts 2022 GDP growth of 2%

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy is expected to grow by about 2% this year as the structural effect of the government's economic reforms offsets the impact of high interest rates, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday.

The projection is higher than the 1.5% rise officially expected by the Economy Ministry and the 1.7% growth projected by the central bank last week.

"Possibly, it will be 2% growth," Guedes told an online summit, adding that but for the monetary tightening cycle, the pace could have reached 3.5%.

Given the escalating impact of the war in Ukraine, Congress is expected to approve an increase of 200 reais ($38.49) in the cash transfer program Auxilio Brasil, which currently grants 400 reais per month to some families, Guedes said.

He also said the government was studying the possibility of excluding investment in machinery and equipment from the annual results of companies for tax purposes, as well as totally removing Brazil's IPI tax on industrial products following two rounds of reductions so far.

The tax is levied on industries that make and import manufactured products, such as refrigerators, cars, air conditioners and televisions.

($1 = 5.1961 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Barbara Lewis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.