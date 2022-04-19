US Markets

Brazil's Guedes condemns war in Ukraine, but is against economic sanctions on Russia

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday the country clearly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but is against economic sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Speaking at an online event hosted by the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, Guedes said Brazil is a key energy and food security player.

According to the minister, the timing is perfect for the country's accession to the OECD and for the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union to be signed, or else the country will increase exports to Asia and the Middle East.

