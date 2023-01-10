US Markets

Brazil's Guararapes closes factory, lays off about 2,000

January 10, 2023 — 07:54 am EST

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Guararapes Confeccoes SA GUAR3.SA, the owner of fashion retailer Riachuelo, said on Tuesday it had laid off about 2,000 employees after deciding to close a factory in the northeastern state of Ceara.

Guararapes said in a statement that closing its Fortaleza plant was a "strategic move to provide more efficiency, operational centralization and competitiveness," adding it would keep a second factory in the city Natal up and running.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
