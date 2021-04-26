Brazil's Grupo Soma in exclusive talks to acquire Cia Hering

Adds details on the deal

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian apparel retailer Grupo de Moda Soma SOMA3.SA is in exclusive talks to acquire Ci Hering HGTX3.SA in a cash and share deal, according to securities filings by both companies on Monday.

The acquisition will involve a cash payment to Hering shareholders of 9.630957 reais per share, plus 1.625107 share of Grupo Soma, the filing said, for a total value of 32.54 reais per share.

The deal values Hering at 5.3 billion reais ($969.7 million), with a premium of 43.5% over Friday's closing share price.

The announcement comes after Hering earlier this month rejected an unsolicited tie-up offer from competitor Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA ARZZ3.SA.

Both companies said Hering would pay a break-up fee of 250 million reais if the talks broke down.

($1 = 5.4658 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano Additional reporting by Carol Mandl; Editing by Brad Haynes, Kirsten Donovan)

