Brazil's Grupo Soma in exclusive talks to acquire Cia Hering

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian apparel retailer Cia Hering HGTX3.SA said on Monday it has entered exclusive talks to merge with Grupo de Moda Soma SOMA3.SA, according to a securities filing.

The merger will involve a cash payment to Hering shareholders of 9.630957 reais per share, plus 1.625107 share of Grupo Soma, the filing said, for a total value of 32.54 reais per share.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Additional reporting by Carol Mandl Editing by Brad Haynes)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.