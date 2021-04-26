Commodities

Brazil's Grupo Soma in exclusive talks to acquire Cia Hering

Ana Mano Reuters
SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian apparel retailer Cia Hering HGTX3.SA said on Monday it has entered exclusive talks to merge with Grupo de Moda Soma SOMA3.SA, according to a securities filing.

The merger will involve a cash payment to Hering shareholders of 9.630957 reais per share, plus 1.625107 share of Grupo Soma, the filing said, for a total value of 32.54 reais per share.

