Brazil's green coffee exports up 18.2% in November -industry group

Adds more details on data

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian green coffee exports rose 18.2% in November compared to a year earlier, as shipments of the robusta variety soared in the period, exporters association Cecafe said on Monday.

Farmers shipped abroad 4.1 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in November, according to Cecafe.

Exports for the arabica variety shrank 3.4% to 3.24 million bags.

For robusta coffee shipments were 677.9% above November 2022, continuing a trend seen in previous months as global producers such as Indonesia and Vietnam have been reporting lower yields.

Cecafe President Marcio Ferreira said the booming robusta exports were fueled by increased production of the variety "as a result of significant productivity gains, new plantings and continuous quality improvement."

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.