Brazil's green coffee exports jump 22% in July boosted by robusta -industry group

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's green coffee exports rose 22.3% in July, boosted by shipments of the robusta variety which more than tripled from the same month last year, exporters association Cecafe said on Wednesday.

In total, the world's largest coffee exporter shipped 2.695 million 60-kg bags of green coffee abroad over the month.

Exports of robusta coffee variety jumped 245.4% to 505,153 bags, marking the best month for robusta exports since Sept. 2020, according to Cecafe.

Brazilian robusta coffee is "experiencing a window of opportunity," said Marcio Ferreira, president of Cecafe, citing high prices mainly in Vietnam and Indonesia.

"So much so that these Asian nations increased their purchases of our coffees by 382.9% and 52.1%, respectively, this year through July," Ferreira said in a statement.

Exports of the arabica variety, which make up most of Brazil's shipments, meanwhile grew 6.5% from the same month last year, reaching 2.19 million bags.

