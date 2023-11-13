Brazil's green coffee exports grow 24.5% in October -industry group

Adds comment from executive, more details on exports data in paragraphs 3-5

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee exports grew 24.5% in October compared to a year earlier, as both the arabica and robusta varieties recorded strong performances, exporters association Cecafe said on Monday.

Farmers shipped abroad 4.08 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in October, according to Cecafe.

Cecafe President Marcio Ferreira said in a statement that the performance was positive, taking into account the increased logistical hurdles seen in the last few months, such as the lower availability of containers and recurring ship delays.

Exports of the arabica variety grew 8% to 3.42 million bags.

Exports for the robusta variety meanwhile soared 479.5% to 662,051 bags, far above the previous season as major producers such as Indonesia and Vietnam had been reporting lower yields.

