News & Insights

Commodities

Brazil's green coffee exports grow 24.5% in October -industry group

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

November 13, 2023 — 02:11 pm EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

Adds comment from executive, more details on exports data in paragraphs 3-5

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee exports grew 24.5% in October compared to a year earlier, as both the arabica and robusta varieties recorded strong performances, exporters association Cecafe said on Monday.

Farmers shipped abroad 4.08 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in October, according to Cecafe.

Cecafe President Marcio Ferreira said in a statement that the performance was positive, taking into account the increased logistical hurdles seen in the last few months, such as the lower availability of containers and recurring ship delays.

Exports of the arabica variety grew 8% to 3.42 million bags.

Exports for the robusta variety meanwhile soared 479.5% to 662,051 bags, far above the previous season as major producers such as Indonesia and Vietnam had been reporting lower yields.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.