Brazil's green coffee exports fall 20.4% in May -industry group

Adds more comments from executive in paragraphs 6-7

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazil shipped 2.1 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in May, 20.4% fewer than a year earlier, hampered by a delay in harvesting, exporters association Cecafe said on Tuesday.

The delay in the Brazilian coffee harvest and the low supply from past crops resulted in May's smaller shipments, Cecafe's president, Marcio Ferreira, said in a statement.

Ferreira said this season's coffee harvest at the end of May neared 20% of the total amount forecast for the current season, about 10 percentage points below the average of the last five years for the period.

"This fact, together with the little coffee remaining after smaller harvests in 2021 and 2022, significantly affected by adverse weather conditions... interferes with the current lower performance of shipments," he said.

Exports of Brazil's robusta means reached 131,689 bags in May, in line with the previous year, while exports of arabica green coffee fell 21.4% to 1.99 million bags from May 2022.

Brazil's robusta coffee has been reaching price differentials close to those in Vietnam, which may boost the international market for the variety, Ferreira added.

"With a more attractive differential, there has been a more constant demand for this variety, which should accelerate the volume of shipments starting in June," he said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.