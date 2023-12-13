Brazil's grain cooperative Coamo to invest about $700 mln for 2024-2026 period

Adds details about the investment in paragraphs 2-3

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest grain farmer cooperative Coamo, based in the southern state of Parana, on Wednesday announced plans to invest 3.5 billion reais ($709.78 million) during the 2024-2026 period, including to expand grains storage capacity and to build a corn-based ethanol plant.

From the amount approved by the cooperative's members, about 1.67 billion reais will be used to build the plant with capacity to process 1,700 metric tons of corn per day, Coamo said in a statement.

The new factory was announced last week by Coamo, but the needed investment had not been unveiled.

