Brazil's grain and oilseed output to reach 300 mln tns in coming years - CNA

Roberto Samora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's grain crop is expected to total a record of 289 million tonnes in 2022, up 14% from a year earlier, farm group CNA said on Wednesday, adding that the country's grain and oilseed output should reach 300 million tonnes in "another year or two."

