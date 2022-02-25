US Markets

Brazil's GPA to sell up to 17 properties for $234 mln; Assai to rent them

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA has reached a deal to sell up to 17 of its properties to investment fund Barzel Properties for about 1.2 billion reais ($234 million), it said in a securities filing on Friday.

According to GPA, the properties will then be rented by cash and carry chain Assai ASAI3.SA for 25 years, which could be extended for an additional 15 years. The deal still requires approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog, it added.

($1 = 5.1231 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

Reuters

