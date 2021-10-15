US Markets

Brazil's GPA to pursue M&A opportunities after deal to sell hypermarkets to Assai -CEO

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA expects that a deal to sell 71 stores to Assai ASAI3.SA for up to 5.2 billion reais ($949 million) will allow the company to persue M&A targets among regional supermarket chains, CEO Jorge Faical said on Friday.

Faical added that the transaction with Assai, announced late on Thursday, would raise GPA's profitability and reduce its debt. GPA and Assai are both controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon CASP.PA.

