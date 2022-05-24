Brazil's GPA says share buyback program approved for Exito shareholders

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA said on Tuesday that shareholders in its subsidiary Almacenes Exito IMI.CN have approved a share buyback program on the Colombian Stock Exchange.

According to a securities filing, Exito shareholders who are interested in selling their shares will have a 10-day deadline to accept the offer. The program is set to be concluded by the end of June, it said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice)

