Brazil's GPA reports sharply narrower fourth-quarter loss

February 22, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Written by Andre Romani and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian food retailer GPA PCAR3.SA, controlled by France's Casino CASP.PA, reported late on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter loss narrowed to 303 million reais ($61.36 million), improving from a loss of 1.1 billion reais a year earlier.

The bottom line was negatively affected by provisions the firm had to make for labor contingencies and the termination of a contract to buy electricity, according to a securities filing.

GPA has been selling assets during the last quarter to cut debt, while also restructuring its business, turning its focus to higher-income clients.

The company said total sales for the period grew 6.3% to 5.63 billion reais, backed by an expansion of its chain of proximity stores. GPA opened 11 new stores of that format in the quarter, totaling 56 in 2023.

Net revenue grew 7.3% to 5.26 billion reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 404 million reais in the quarter, up 70.7% from a year earlier, while the EBITDA margin grew 2.9 percentage points to 7.7%.

($1 = 4.9377 reais)

