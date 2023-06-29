Brazil's GPA rejects Colombian billionaire's $836 mln offer for retailer Exito

Adds details about the offer

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil retailer GPA PCAR3.SA said on Thursday its board has unanimously rejected the $836 mln offer from Colombian billionaire businessman Jaime Gilinski to buy GPA's controlling stake in Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito SA IMI.CN.

GPA had on Wednesday said it had received the binding offer for its 96.52% holding in supermarkets and shopping mall operator Exito, which according to Refinitiv data has a market value of some $1.3 billion. The offer had been set to expire July 7.

In a securities filing, GPA said it rejected the offer because it did not think the offer price reflected "adequate parameters of financial reasonability and, therefore, does not meet the best interest of GPA and its shareholders."

GPA said it "continues to move forward" with a process of divesting Exito, which it announced late last year, and is currently awaiting the required regulatory nods.

The divestment plan came as GPA's French parent company, Casino CASP.PA, planned to simplify its Latin American operations in order to cut its debt.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

