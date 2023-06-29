News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's GPA rejects Colombian billionaire's $836 mln offer for retailer Exito

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

June 29, 2023 — 07:22 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Adds details about the offer

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil retailer GPA PCAR3.SA said on Thursday its board has unanimously rejected the $836 mln offer from Colombian billionaire businessman Jaime Gilinski to buy GPA's controlling stake in Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito SA IMI.CN.

GPA had on Wednesday said it had received the binding offer for its 96.52% holding in supermarkets and shopping mall operator Exito, which according to Refinitiv data has a market value of some $1.3 billion. The offer had been set to expire July 7.

In a securities filing, GPA said it rejected the offer because it did not think the offer price reflected "adequate parameters of financial reasonability and, therefore, does not meet the best interest of GPA and its shareholders."

GPA said it "continues to move forward" with a process of divesting Exito, which it announced late last year, and is currently awaiting the required regulatory nods.

The divestment plan came as GPA's French parent company, Casino CASP.PA, planned to simplify its Latin American operations in order to cut its debt.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.